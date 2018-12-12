Amazon may Debut 'Go' Concept in London

This would be the company's first physical locale outside the U.S.
Posted December 12, 2018
Amazon.com Inc. (Seattle) is reportedly planning to expand its Amazon Go concept to London, which would be the company’s first Go store outside of the U.S.
While the company has not confirmed the plans, Retail Insight Network reports that sources have indicated that the company is looking to open a Go store in the Oxford Circus area of the city. The store is expected to operate as a U.K. flagship store for the company.