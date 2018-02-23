Amazon May Open More Go Stores

Amazon (Seattle) has plans to open more cashierless stores across the country over the course of this year.

The first of these stores, called Amazon Go, debuted earlier this year in Seattle. Customers download an app to their smartphone and scan a special QR code upon entering the store. The store is able to track items as they shop, and their account is charged once they exit the store.

According to Bloomberg, the company may open as many as six stores this year, with potential locations including Los Angeles and Seattle. None of these locations have been finalized, however sources have said that the company has been in “serious talks” with Los Angeles billionaire developer Rick Caruso about opening one of these stores in his outdoor shopping center, The Grove.