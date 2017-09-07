Amazon Named 2017 VMSD/Peter Glen Retailer of the Year

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 7, 2017 – Online-only mass merchant turned bricks-and-mortar innovator Amazon.com Inc. (Seattle) was announced as the 2017 recipient of the VMSD/Peter Glen Retailer of the Year Award on Sept. 7, during the International Retail Design Conference (IRDC), the industry’s leading educational and networking event for store planners, visual merchandising executives and other designers and architects who create and renovate retail spaces.

Amazon was chosen by VMSD’s editorial advisory board, which includes 50-plus leading retail-design executives, in a three-round voting process. The VMSD/Peter Glen Retailer of the Year Award is named in memory of the retail industry observer, motivational speaker, author and longtime columnist for VMSD (Visual Merchandising + Store Design) magazine. The annual award recognizes a retailer that best exemplifies Glen’s three core retail values: innovation, service and intelligence.

“Amazon’s incredible success over the past 20-plus years is unprecedented and has changed the face of retail forever. We look forward to much more innovation to come as the brand expands its reach into physical retail,” said Jennifer Acevedo, IRDC conference chair and VMSD Editor-in-Chief, announcing the winner on Sept. 7 during IRDC’s VMSD Awards Luncheon, held at The Ritz-Carlton New Orleans.

Founded in 1994, Amazon has been making headlines this year, first for its inventive Amazon Go concept, set to officially debut in Seattle. The store’s format – still undergoing internal beta testing – allows customers to enter the store, grab what they need and go, removing the friction of traditional checkouts. Other physical initiatives include its bookstores in Seattle. Recently, Amazon purchased Austin, Texas-based grocer Whole Foods Market Inc., reportedly in plans to help fuel its expanding store roster. Amazon represents the continuing evolution for the retail industry, and presents unique challenges for physical and online retailers alike.

About Amazon.com Inc.:

Headquartered in Seattle, Amazon.com Inc. was founded in 1994 by its CEO Jeff Bezos. Originally an online bookstore, the retailer quickly expanded into other merchandise channels as its website presence grew, including electronics, soft and hardline goods, apparel, home goods and furniture, among many other categories. In recent years, Amazon has moved into the physical realm, opening several brick-and-mortar bookstores and order pickup stations, as well as announcing its Amazon Go store concept.

About VMSD:

In its 120th year of publication, Cincinnati-based VMSD (Visual Merchandising + Store Design) magazine is the leading publication for retail designers and store display professionals, serving the retail industry since 1897. Every month, VMSD showcases the latest store designs and visual displays, presents merchandising strategies and new products, and reports on industry news and events. Celebrating the art and science of retail design, VMSD delivers information and inspiration straight from the high-level executives that drive this industry. VMSD is owned and published by ST Media Group Intl. Learn more at vmsd.com.

About IRDC:

The International Retail Design Conference (IRDC), now in its 17th consecutive year, is the premier educational and networking event for the store design and visual merchandising community. Founded and presented by VMSD magazine, IRDC combines inspirational sessions, expert Q&As, roundtable discussions, interactive workshops and networking events into three productive days, drawing 400-plus attendees from the U.S. and abroad. IRDC 2018 will be held in Seattle. Learn more at irdconline.com.

