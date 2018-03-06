Amazon Narrows in on DC HQ2

In search for the location for its second headquarters, Amazon.com Inc. (Seattle) executives toured sites around Maryland and Virginia this past week, hinting at a possible Washington, D.C., selection. A second headquarters for Amazon means as many as 50,000 jobs for area residents.

Last month, Amazon announced its shortlist for its upcoming second headquarters, with nine cities considered for expansion. Washington, D.C., was one of those cities, and speculation is heating up for the city with its governor, Ralph Northam, meeting with Amazon officials and touring sites in Washington, Montgomery County, Md.; and Northern Virginia, according to The Washington Post.

Some favoritism has been projected on Washington, D.C., since Amazon’s founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post, making it a likely place for a second home for him. Amazon plans to make its decision by the end of the year.