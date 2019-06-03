Amazon to Open 10 Pop-up Shops across UK

Amazon.com Inc. (Seattle) is planning to open at least 10 pop-up shops across the U.K. on British high streets, according to Daily Mail.

In an effort to give 100 online-only retailers recognition and publicity, the stores will be called Clicks And Mortar, and the first will be opening in Manchester, U.K., today, June 3, 2019. The rest of the stores will be set up in the coming weeks.

Amazon is reportedly working with small business group Enterprise Nation to help the aforementioned 100 online-only firms, stating that it wants to “…support small businesses, helping them boost the economy and create jobs across the U.K.,” reports Daily Mail.