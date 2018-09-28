Amazon Opens 4-Star Store

Amazon (Seattle) opened a new concept store yesterday in New York. Called Amazon 4-star, the permanent bricks-and-mortar store features only items that have been ranked on its website with four stars or better.

These top-rated products cover a range of categories including electronics, toys, books, games, kitchen and home. It also will feature products that are new and trending, locally, as well as a collection of products that have become wishlist favorites.

The store opened yesterday in New York’s SoHo neighborhood. The company is also considering opening one of its cashier-less Amazon Go stores elsewhere in the city, according to New York Business Journal.