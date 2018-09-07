Amazon Opens Third 'Go' Store

Amazon.com Inc. (Seattle) has opened its third Amazon Go store. The new store is the biggest Amazon Go to date, measuring 2100 square feet in size.

This new checkout-less grocery store is located in one of the company’s office buildings in Seattle and comes a week after the company opened its second Amazon Go store. The first Amazon Go store opened to the public in January 2018.

So far, all of its Amazon Go stores are located throughout Seattle, however, the company plans to expand the concept to San Francisco and Chicago, according to GeekWire.