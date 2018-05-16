Amazon Plans More Go Stores

Amazon (Seattle) announced that it will be expanding its Amazon Go convenience store concept. The company originally opened its first Go store to the public in January in Seattle, and now plans to open similar stores in San Francisco and Chicago.

The most notable element of its current Go store is that it is cashierless; customers download an app that they scan upon entering the store. Then, technology takes over and tracks which items customers pick up. Once they exit the store with the items, their Amazon account will automatically be charged.

The company has not detailed when these new locations are slated to open, according to Chicago Tribune.