Amazon Prime Day Breaks Records

Amazon (Seattle) concluded its Prime Day promotions at 3 a.m. on July 18, proclaiming the event was “the biggest shopping event in Amazon’s history,” according to Retail TouchPoints.

In spite of technical glitches, the company revealed that shoppers purchased more than 100 million products during the 36-hour shopping event. It also was catalyst for more Prime sign-ups on July 16 than on any other day in the company’s history.

While the company does not reveal sales numbers, analysts predicted that it would reach $3.4 billion. To drive those numbers, the company pushed its proprietary Alexa-powered smart home devices with heavy discounts. It also heavily marketed its recent acquisition of Whole Foods (Austin, Texas) with a deal to earn $10 to spend at Amazon if shoppers spent $10 on groceries.