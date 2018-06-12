Amazon Prime Expands Whole Foods Discounts

Amazon.com Inc. (Seattle) has announced its rollout of Prime subscriber discounts to brick-and-mortar Whole Foods Market (Austin, Texas) stores. The special discounts, now available in 23 states, will extend an extra 10 percent off sale items and will include special deals for members.

To receive the discounts, shoppers must scan the QR code within the Whole Foods mobile app or enter their phone number at checkout, according to CNN Money. Prime subscriptions are currently priced at $119 per year.

The loyalty program was launched in May, about a year after Amazon purchased Whole foods for $13.7 billion, and 10 stores began offering the deals this week. The program will roll out to all of its U.S. stores this summer.