Amazon Reportedly Rife with Bogus Reviews

Consumer group claims the online retailer is “flooded with fake reviews”
Posted April 18, 2019
U.K.-based consumer group Which claims Amazon’s e-commerce site is “flooded with fake five-star reviews” for products from unknown brands, according to a report by BBC News.
The group concluded that household name brands were conspicuously absent from top-rated reviews on popular items like headphones, smart watches and fitness trackers.
In one example, the group cited an unfamiliar brand, Celebrat, which had garnered 439 five-star reviews, all of which were posted on the same day.
Amazon reports it uses automated technology to weed out the false reviews.