Amazon Reportedly Rife with Bogus Reviews

U.K.-based consumer group Which claims Amazon’s e-commerce site is “flooded with fake five-star reviews” for products from unknown brands, according to a report by BBC News.

The group concluded that household name brands were conspicuously absent from top-rated reviews on popular items like headphones, smart watches and fitness trackers.

In one example, the group cited an unfamiliar brand, Celebrat, which had garnered 439 five-star reviews, all of which were posted on the same day.

Amazon reports it uses automated technology to weed out the false reviews.