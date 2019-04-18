Amazon Reportedly Rife with Bogus Reviews

Consumer group claims the online retailer is “flooded with fake reviews”
Posted April 18, 2019

U.K.-based consumer group Which claims Amazon’s e-commerce site is “flooded with fake five-star reviews” for products from unknown brands, according to a report by BBC News. 

 

The group concluded that household name brands were conspicuously absent from top-rated reviews on popular items like headphones, smart watches and fitness trackers. 

 

In one example, the group cited an unfamiliar brand, Celebrat, which had garnered 439 five-star reviews, all of which were posted on the same day.

 

Amazon reports it uses automated technology to weed out the false reviews.

Headlines

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to the magazine.