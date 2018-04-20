Amazon Reveals Prime Details

Amazon (Seattle) Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos revealed that the company’s Amazon Prime service, which began 13 years ago, now boasts more than 100 million customers worldwide.

The company also shipped more than 5 billion items last year as part of its Prime service, and more new customers signed up for Prime last year than any other year. The company’s global shopping event, Prime Day 2017, also marked its biggest day for new subscribers, the company’s biggest global shopping event up to that point.

This is the first time the company has detailed this kind of information, though Fortune noted that it stopped short of sharing other details such as how much revenue Prime generates.