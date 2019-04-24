Amazon Strengthens Partnership with French Casino Brand

Amazon.com Inc. (Seattle) and Casino Group (Saint-Étienne, France) have announced the continued expansion of their partnership in France, according to Tech Crunch. Now there will be roughly 1000 Amazon-branded lockers in small grocery stores and supermarkets across the country.

Last year, Casino Group partnered with Amazon to allow Paris-based Prime members to order perishables and products one would normally find at a Monoprix supermarket and have it delivered in a matter of hours. The Monoprix offering on Prime has reportedly been expanded to other large cities in France beyond Paris.

In addition to the lockers, Casino Group will now be selling Casino-branded products on Amazon, such as wine sourced by Casino, says Tech Crunch.