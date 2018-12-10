Amazon Targeting Airports for ‘Go’ Store Expansion

Amazon.com Inc. (Seattle) is looking to expand its Amazon Go concept to airports around the U.S., according to an exclusive report from Reuters.

The concept debuted to the public this past January and now has locations in Seattle, Chicago and San Francisco.

Reuters suggests that the Los Angeles International airport (LAX) and the San Jose International Airport (SJC) are potential targets for the latest expansion. However, before moving forward, Amazon would have to partake in a competitive bidding process.

A shopping trip through a typical Amazon Go store works by customers first scanning their smartphones in a turnstile while entering. Cameras around the space identify what items are taken from shelves, and when shoppers exit, their credit card on file is automatically billed.