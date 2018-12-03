Amazon Tests Bigger Cashierless Stores

Following the introduction of small-format cashierless stores in its Seattle hometown, Amazon is looking to adapt the technology to larger formats, according to Reuters.

Beyond its Amazon Go c-stores the company has reportedly began testing the tech in bigger spaces, which it says is harder to use in environments with high ceilings and more production. Very few details are known about the company’s testing at this time.

Amazon Go stores utilize learning algorithms, RFID tagging, computer vision and sensor fusion to automate shoppers’ checkout process through the use of their smartphone app and their Amazon account, billing customers for products they’ve picked up without them having to check out with a cashier.

The company did not respond to Reuters’ request for comment to elaborate.