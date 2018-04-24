Amazon Tests Home Robots

Amazon.com Inc. (Seattle) is reportedly planning to begin testing domestic robots in hopes of rolling out to customers as soon as next year, according to sources familiar with the plans. Finer details, including what the robots might be capable of accomplishing within the home, are not yet known, though those familiar liken it to a “mobile Alexa.”

Named after the Roman goddess of hearth, home and family, the project is codenamed “Vesta” and will be developed by Amazon’s in-house hardware research and development division, Lab126, also responsible for its Echo and Fire devices, reports Bloomberg. The project reportedly originated a few years ago, but Amazon has apparently ramped up hiring for Lab126 this year, which is interpreted as larger than normal innovation push within the department.

Amazon has declined to elaborate on the matter, citing that it chooses not to comment on “rumors and speculation.”