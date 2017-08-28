Amazon-Whole Foods Deal Closes Today

The deal for Amazon (Seattle) to purchase Whole Foods Market (Austin, Texas) for $13.7 billion is set to close today.

Amazon has already announced that once the deal is finalized, it will begin lowering prices on grocery staples immediately. This is part of what the company is calling a “down payment” on its intention to make the grocer’s products more affordable, according to Women’s Wear Daily.

The company will also begin integrating the two brands, such as making Whole Foods’ in-store brands available on Amazon and setting up Amazon lockers in some Whole Foods stores so customers can pick up and return orders there.

It also has plans to begin integrating its Amazon Prime membership into the grocery chain’s loyalty program that will provide members with special savings and in-store benefits, much like how it has with its own bricks-and-mortar Amazon bookstores.