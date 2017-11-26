Amazon Workers Strike in Italy, Germany on Black Friday

More than 500 Amazon (Seattle) employees went on strike at the e-commerce company’s Piacenza, Italy, warehouse on Black Friday, reports the BBC. Germany's Verdi trade union also reported that workers at six German Amazon warehouse locations went on strike during the holiday. At both locations, workers protested their wages and alleged poor working conditions.

Overall, the protests represented a low number of the Piacenza location’s workers which total 4000 employees.

Amazon responded to the statement saying “The vast majority of our employees in Italy and Germany came to work and remained focus on delivering the best customer experience. We are very proud of our record of job creation and are confident we will deliver for our customers this season.”