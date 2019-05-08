Amazon will open its frictionless retail concept AmazonGo in New York at Brookfield Place, according to CNBC. This store will Laos be the first to accept cash, bowing to criticism that cash-free stores are unfair to shoppers without access to banks.

The 1300-square-foot location is the twelfth AmazonGo in the U.S. but the first in New York. Shopper who prefer to use cash at this location will be assisted by a store employee to conduct the transaction.