American Apparel Website to Relaunch

American Apparel products will soon be available online, reports Bloomberg. The new website will launch by the end of the month and will carry a wide range of products.

The news follows the company’s bankruptcy, when all of its bricks-and-mortar stores closed and it was bought at auction earlier this year by Gildan Activewear (Montreal). Since its acquisition, Gildan has been building up the brand’s inventory and has increased shipments to wholesalers, reports Bloomberg. It has also been selling plain American Apparel-branded products to wholesalers.

Gildan’s Chief Executive Officer Glenn Chamandy said, “This will hopefully be one of the best acquisitions the company has ever made, in terms of return on investment, so we’re very excited about it.”

The company expects the acquisition to boost its sales by $50 million this year.