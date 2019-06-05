American Eagle, Aerie Releases First Quarter Results

American Eagle (Pittsburgh) reported its first quarter results and revealed a 14 percent increase in same-store sales for its Aerie brand. Business Insider reports that this information makes it the “18th consecutive quarter of double-digit ... growth for Aerie alone.” American Eagle’s same-store sales were also up 4 percent.

Aerie’s Global Brand President Jennifer Foyle reportedly commented on an investors call that the brand is poised to open about 70 stores in 2019. “We are opening stores as fast as we can … I think if I did any more, my team would keel over,” she reportedly stated, according to Business Insider.