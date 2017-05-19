American Eagle Closing More Stores

American Eagle Outfitters (Pittsburgh) announced plans to get “more aggressive” when it comes to closing stores around the country. This year, it expects to close between 25 and 40 locations.

Still, it plans to open new Aerie and American Eagle stores, albeit more selectively, reports the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

It has also been tracking how the closures of stores affect its online business, and vice-versa. For instance, it found that 80 percent of items ordered online that are returned are brought back to brick-and-mortar stores.

“There’s a very close interplay between brick-and-mortar and digital,” said Charles Kessler, American Eagle’s global brand president. “Although you may be seeing continued traffic declines in stores and comp decreases in certain stores, those stores are still very profitable.”