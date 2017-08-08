American Eagle Considers India Expansion

Aditya Birla Group (Mumbai, India) is reportedly in talks with American Eagle Outfitters (Pittsburgh) to open standalone stores in India.

Aditya Birla is also opening a Saks Fifth Avenue (New York) in New Delhi, reports The Economic Times. It owns brands including Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly and Pantaloons department stores.

American Eagle currently has 1000 stores in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., China, Japan and the Middle East.