American Eagle Expands Denim

American Eagle Outfitters (Pittsburgh) has debuted its fall campaign, entitled “The New American Jean.” In time for back-to-school shopping, the campaign will focus on the retailer’s expanded selection of denim, which includes 15 fits for women and 11 for men, making it the retailer’s largest ever denim assortment.

The campaign, which went live today, features a variety of stars and athletes including bull rider Bonner Bolton, rapper Joey Bada$$ and model-vlogger Amanda Steele. Each is presented in the campaign’s ads through unretouched photos and video.

According to Women’s Wear Daily, the retailer hopes the authenticity of the campaign will translate into strong back-to-school sales.