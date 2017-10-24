American Eagle Outfitters to Open Concept Shop

American Eagle Outfitters (Pittsburgh) has transformed its Union Square store in New York into AE Studio.

AE Studio is a concept shop featuring a Jeans Gallery, customization station, complimentary laundry machines for students and iPads in dressings rooms, reports Women’s Wear Daily.

“We’re trying to understand what motivates the customer in store,” said Chad Kessler, global brand president of American Eagle Outfitters. “We’ve seen such success with the American Eagle brand over the years, but we know we need to do more today. The world is changing and the customer is looking to personalize product and be co-creators.”

Some or all of AE Studio concepts will be rolled out to American Eagle Outfitter’s other 1,000 locations