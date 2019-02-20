American Eagle Plans European Debut

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (Pittsburgh) will be able to expand its namesake, and Aerie banners, across Europe, thanks to a multi-year license agreement led by Sunil Shah.

The team will launch and grow the brands through a multi-channel distribution, which includes opening American Eagle stores in Ireland as early as this summer. From there, the team will grow an online presence serving the European Union and then continue opening brick-and-mortar stores during the next three years.

It plans to launch stores across Germany, Switzerland, Austria, the Czech Republic, the U.K. and The Netherlands, according to a press release.