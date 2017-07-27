American Eagle Shuttering U.K. Stores

American Eagle (Pittsburgh) is pulling out of the U.K. market and has already closed one of its three stores there. The retailer opened its first store in the U.K. market in November 2014 and originally had intentions to open between 20 and 30 stores. It also expected to bring its Aerie brand to the market, as well.

According to The Telegraph, the company struggled to gain a foothold in the U.K. market, which is resulting in the store closures. The company is also expected to close down its British website. Details were not available as to when the closures would be finalized.