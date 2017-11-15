American Girl Opens at Rockefeller Plaza

American Girl (Middleton, Wis.) has unveiled its new, 40,000-square-foot flagship in New York this week, which features a variety of new shopping experiences, including the ability for customers to fully customize their own dolls.

That experience, the Create Your Own Design Studio, operates like a collective workshop with more than a million possible design combinations for creating their personalized dolls as well as one-of-a-kind doll outfits and accessories.

According to a press release, the new store at Rockefeller Plaza also offers a salon where customers can get treatments, including manicures, hairstyles and even ear-piercing, alongside their dolls. (Previously, only dolls could get the services.)