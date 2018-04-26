Apple Bows in Austria

Apple (Cupertino, Calif.) recently debuted its first Austrian-based store, marking the company’s 501st retail location. Nestled in Vienna’s Golden Quarter between St. Stephens Cathedral and the Vienna State Opera, the store was designed on two levels, with a corner entrance and reinstated exposed columns. Its modern façade and floor-to-ceiling windows open directly into the outside space, where crowds often gather. Apple sessions, focusing on photography, app development, music and more, occur on a daily basis and are free to all visitors.

This store opening originally appeared in the April 2018 issue of VMSD in the "On Our Radar" section.