Apple Expanding in Japan

Apple (Cupertino, Calif.) announced that it has a five-year plan to invest in its business within Japan. That includes opening a new store next month in Shinjuku, Japan, which will feature a “town square” design concept that the company hopes will draw in more shoppers and passersby.

Afterward, the company has plans to open several new stores and extensively renovate some of its already existing fleet there. According to Apple Insider, there are currently only six brick-and-mortar Apple locations in Japan. Additionally, the country currently accounts for 9 percent of the company’s sales.

The company has not yet disclosed the locations of the new stores.