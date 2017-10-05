Apple to Open New LA Store

Apple (Cupertino, Calif.) has announced that it will be opening a new store in Los Angeles later this year.

While it has not confirmed the exact date of the opening, the store will be opening at Westfield Century City. The retailer currently operates a story at Century City, but that store, which opened in June 2005, is significantly smaller.

The new store is part of the company’s efforts to modernize its chain and is expected to incorporate its new design scheme, which features large glass doors and tables and shelves made from sequoia wood. It is also expected to feature a large video screen and light boxes that span the length of the ceiling, according to Mac Rumors.