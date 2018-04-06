Apple to Open New Tokyo Store

Apple (Cupertino, Calif.) will be opening its newest store in Japan on Saturday, April 7.

Located in Tokyo’s Shinjuku area, the store features a glass storefront (more than 100 feet long), which helps blend the store into the environment outside. Large Longstock Holly trees are planted outside amid the sidewalk as another way to blend the outside and inside, along with a town square-design concept, according to Apple Insider.

While the store is not officially being considered a flagship, it does kick off the first of several new stores that the company plans to open in the country over the next few years. The company already operates another store in the city’s Ginza neighborhood. That store opened in 2003.