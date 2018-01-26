Apple to Open Seoul Flagship

Apple (Cupertino, Calif.) will open its first store in Seoul, South Korea tomorrow.

The new store, which is the company’s first outpost in the country, features a 25-foot glass façade with a string of large, potted saplings along the inside that mimic the trees planted outside. Along with high ceilings, the design is meant to blur the line between inside and outside, a move that has been used in other recent store designs including its Chicago flagship.

Located in the Gangnam area of Seoul, the company announced its plans for this location about a year ago. The store will also feature a variety of Today at Apple sessions, which will be hosted before a large, custom-built television display, according to Apple Insider.