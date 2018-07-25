Apple Overhauls Melbourne Flagship Design

Apple (Cupertino, Calif.) has redesigned plans for its flagship store in Melbourne, Australia.

The company originally unveiled designs for the store located in Federation Square in December of last year. Since then, the public has criticized those plans regarding the store’s location, its “Pizza Hut pagoda” design and the potential demolition of the Yarra Building, according to The Architect’s Newspaper.

The retailer tasked its architect, Foster + Partners (London), to redesign the space, which now features a blockier and more top-heavy rendition compared to its predecessor. It will also feature a public balcony from which shoppers can view the river that runs along the square, as well as 5300 square feet of public space.

Still, the store will remain at Federation Square, though some citizens still vow to fight the construction, which is scheduled to begin next year with a projected opening in 2020.