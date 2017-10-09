Apple Plans Flagship at Carnegie Library

The National Capital Planning Commission (Washington, D.C.) approved final designs for Apple’s (Cupertino, Calif.) flagship in the Carnegie Library in Washington, D.C.

Apple is leasing 19,000 square feet of the 114-year-old building for 10 years, with two five-year extension options, reports the Washington Business Journal. The historical society will continue to operate its museum in a portion of the building.

The Commission approved three internally illuminated Apple logos on the exterior of the building, and four logo banners on poles in the plaza outside.