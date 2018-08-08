Apple Plans LA Flagship

Apple (Cupertino, Calif.) will be opening a new store in Los Angeles. It will be located in the historic Tower Theater in the city’s Broadway Theater District.

The building has been mostly closed for decades, according to the Los Angeles Times. However, Apple has the building’s original blueprints and plans to use them to restore some original details of the Renaissance Revival-style building, such as murals, decorations and a leaded-glass window over the entrance.

The company is awaiting approval from the city for its requested renovations.