Apple Plans Melbourne Flagship

Apple (Cupertino, Calif.) is planning to open a new flagship store in Melbourne, Australia. The store is set to open in 2020 as a two-level flagship and will reportedly create approximately 5380 square feet of public space.

The news is meeting criticism from some locals, however, because the plans revolve around building the store on what is currently a public plaza (Federation Square) that also houses an indigenous cultural center, which will have to be relocated.

Critics allege that the square is meant to be a public space that is free of commercial interests and that the government should have had to consult the public before signing the lease.

According to Business Insider, Apple has said that its plans "complement the original vision for the precinct, and increase the public space within Federation Square through thoughtful planning and landscaping."