Apple Readies Champs-Élysées Store

Apple (Cupertino, Calif.) will be opening its newest store in Paris this weekend.

The new store is housed in a historic Haussmann-era building, complete with an inner courtyard, located on the city’s famed The Avenue des Champs-Élysées. The company restored the building’s façade and entryway and maintained its historic legacy elsewhere with French oak parquet floors and integrating the Burgundy stone from the exterior throughout the interior as well.

The courtyard has been transformed into what Apple is calling its grandest forum where it will hold free, "Today at Apple" learning sessions. The company added a sculptural roof light overhead that lets in natural light but also generates renewable energy with integrated photovoltaic panels, according to a press release.

The store will open Sunday, November 18.