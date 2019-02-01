Apple to Reopen NY Flagship

Cupertino, Calif.-based Apple has plans to reopen its New York flagship on Fifth Avenue—which has been dubbed “the cube” for its unique, clear glass cube entrance—later this year.

The store is expected to reopen “sometime in the first half of this year,” according to Business Insider.

The company closed the store in January 2017 for renovations and, in the meantime, has been occupying another temporary space nearby. Reportedly, Baltimore-based Under Armor has plans to open a new store in the temporary space once Apple vacates it.