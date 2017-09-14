Apple’s Chicago Flagship Opens Next Month

Apple (Cupertino, Calif.) is poised to open its new flagship Chicago store on Michigan Avenue next month.

The 20,000-square-foot store will open October 20, replacing its current store located farther north on Michigan Avenue. That store has been open since 2003.

The store, which cost $27 million to construct, features glass walls that, according to Chicago Tribune, are meant to make a more seamless connection between the store and its interior and the surrounding world. It also features an outdoor plaza, indoor ficus treets and a gathering place, known as “The Forum,” that can host in-store events and classes.

The store was designed by Foster + Partners (London), which also designed the company’s headquarters.