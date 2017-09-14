Apple’s Chicago Flagship Opens Next Month

The company’s newest store on Michigan Avenue will open Oct. 20
Posted September 14, 2017

Apple (Cupertino, Calif.) is poised to open its new flagship Chicago store on Michigan Avenue next month.

The 20,000-square-foot store will open October 20, replacing its current store located farther north on Michigan Avenue. That store has been open since 2003.

The store, which cost $27 million to construct, features glass walls that, according to Chicago Tribune, are meant to make a more seamless connection between the store and its interior and the surrounding world. It also features an outdoor plaza, indoor ficus treets and a gathering place, known as “The Forum,” that can host in-store events and classes.

The store was designed by Foster + Partners (London), which also designed the company’s headquarters.

