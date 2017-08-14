Applebee’s, IHOP Scale Back

DineEquity (Glendale, Calif.), which owns restaurant chains including Applebee’s and IHOP, announced it will be closing multiple locations of both chains. Applebee’s is expected to close between 105 and 135 locations, and IHOP is expected to close between 20 and 25 locations.

The company’s Chief Executive Officer Richard Dahl explained, “We are long overdue in rationalizing the size of our system and closing poorly performing restaurants.”

No details were immediately available regarding which locations will close and when.

However, according to Today, the company still has plans to open a combined Applebee’s and IHOP restaurant next spring in Detroit.