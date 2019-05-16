April Retail Sales Down

The U.S. Department of Commerce reported that retail sales were down .2 percent last month after growing 1.7 percent in March, the largest increase since September 2017, according to Reuters. Retail sales in April 2019 do reflect an increase of 3.1 percent from one year ago.

The National Retail Federation blames slower income tax refunds and challenging weather in many parts of the country for the downturn. Excluding autos, gas, building materials and food services, retail sales were unchanged in April after increasing 1.1 percent in March.