Arket Continues U.K. Expansion

Arket (Stockholm, Sweden) is one of the newest subsidiaries from parent-company H&M (Stockholm, Sweden). Less than a year after the brand debuted its first store, the company has announced that it will open its fifth U.K. store.

Its newest store will be located in Liverpool at the Liverpool One shopping center. The 8611-square-foot store will span two stories and is slated to open this fall. This store is being considered a regional flagship and will include a vegetarian café that will serve Nordic food, according to Retail Gazette.