Arket Store Opens Today

H&M’s (Stockholm) new concept store, Arket, opens its first flagship store today in London.

The 10,763-square-foot store spans two floors and features a minimalist aesthetic, which includes an interior painted soft gray that allows the clothing to pop. Fixtures are also in subtle shades of white and gray and the floors are a gray marble, according to Draper’s.

This complements the banner’s efforts “to simplify choices rather than overwhelm customers,” reports Women’s Wear Daily. Consequently, the store focuses on a range of basic key items for men, women and children.

It is arranged to be like a modern day market and also features an in-store café.