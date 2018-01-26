Art Van Announces New Store

Art Van Furniture (Warren, Mich.) announced that it will open a new flagship store in Canton, Mich., that will open on February 3. This is the company’s first store to be built in Michigan in two decades and it will debut a new look for the company.

At two stories tall, the new store will feature a 70,000-square-foot showroom with a contemporary, open floor plan and lots of natural light, thanks to a glass exterior. According to a press release, there is also a custom 20-by-13-foot sculpture that hangs over the escalator in the center of the showroom.