Art Van Furniture Founder Dies

The founder of Art Van Furniture (Warren, Mich.), Archie “Art” Van Elslander, passed away Monday, Feb. 12, at the age of 87. His death is being attributed to an ongoing battle with lung cancer.

The company started as a single store in Detroit in 1959; currently it operates 181 locations around the country. In 2017, Van Elslander sold the company to a private equity firm and named two of his sons as presidents in various roles within the company.

Elslander was also an active philanthropist who was especially committed to causes throughout Michigan. He's also credited with "saving" the Michigan Thanksgiving Parade when it experienced financial difficulties, according to The Detroit News.