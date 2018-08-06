Ascena Group Appoints 2 Presidents

Ascena Group (Mahwah, N.J.) announced late last week that it had appointed two new presidents. Andrew Clarke was named President of the LOFT brand, and Julie Rosen was named President of Ann Taylor and Lou & Grey. Both executives have a long history of experience in retail, though both are relatively new to Ascena.

Clarke has 20 years of experience in retail, and has worked for the company since 2017, when he was named EVP, Chief Merchandising Officer at Ascena’s Justice brand. Prior to joining the company, he was President of Kmart Apparel and Sears Holding Corp., beginning his career in retail at Marks & Spencer and Pimkie.

Rosen has served as SVP, General Merchandise Manager of the company’s Ann Taylor brand, and earlier this year expanded her role to include Lou & Grey. She began her career at Gap Inc. in 2000, where she was named VP of Women’s Merchandising, then later expanded her role to SVP. She broke off to found her own retail consulting company in 2007, then returned to Gap in 2009 as SVP of Merchandising for Banana Republic.