Ascena Retail Announces Store Closures

Ascena Retail Group Inc. (Mahwah, N.J.), the parent company of Ann Taylor, Dress Barn, and Lane Bryant, among others, announced it may reduce its retail locations by 15 percent.

The company expects to close 667 of its stores over the next two years, reports the New York Business Journal, if executives can’t negotiate lower rents.

“We continue to move aggressively to navigate our current environment,” said Ascena CEO David Jaffe. “Today’s hyper-competitive environment requires meaningful differentiation and deep customer connectivity, and we must improve execution across our portfolio.”