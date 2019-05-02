Ascena Retail Group’s CEO Resigns

Ascena Retail Group’s (Stamford, Conn.) CEO and Chairman of the Board, David Jaffe, is stepping down from his position after leading the company for 27 years. He will remain on the board, and will also remain an employee, becoming a senior advisor to Gary Muto, Jaffe’s named replacement, according to Retail Dive.

Jaffe’s mother, Roslyn Jaffe, founded Dress Barn in 1962, which was renamed Ascena Retail Group in 2011. Its subsidiaries include a range of retailers such as Ann Taylor, Lane Bryant, Loft, Justice and Maurices, among others.

Other restructuring is taking place within the company: Carrie Teffner has been named Interim Executive Chair, while Brian Lynch, President and Chief Operating Officer, is leaving the company, reports Retail Dive.