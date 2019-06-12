Ascena’s Losses Widen

Ascena Retail Group (Mahwah, N.J.) reported on Monday its third quarter net sales were down from 1.267 billion this time last year to 1.266 billion, with comparable sales flat year over year, according to Retail Dive.

Ascena is the parent company of Ann Taylor (New York City), Lane Bryant (Columbus) and Dressbarn (Mahwah, N.J.).

Ann Taylor and Loft’s net sales rose five percent. Lane Bryant and Catherines (Columbus), women’s plus-size clothing brands, saw net sales drop three percent.

Last month, Ascena announced plans to close all of Dressbarn’s 650 stores.